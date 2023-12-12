“Shun Partisan Politics, Work To Ensure You Protect Nigeria’s Democracy” – Tinubu Tells Nigerian Army

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said that the Army must remain non-partisan and “vigilantly pro-democracy” as it discharges its duty of maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity.

It was gathered that the President vowed to work diligently and give the military the resources it needs to keep the country’s troublemakers at bay in a statement released yesterday by his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngalale.

He said: “In this regard, the Nigerian Army must remain completely nonpartisan but vigilantly pro-democracy.”

“We also note with great satisfaction the many civilian-military projects across the country, some of which will be inaugurated during this conference.

“These projects not only bring the military and civilian population into closer affinity and mutual understanding, they also serve the practical purpose of tangibly improving the living conditions of the people.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar, said that Tinubu’s new approach to empowering the force and enhancing intra-military collaboration had led to a substantial increase in the morale of the armed forces.