“Shun Partisan Politics, Work To Ensure You Protect Nigeria’s Democracy” – Tinubu Tells Nigerian Army

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, said that the Army must remain non-partisan and “vigilantly pro-democracy” as it discharges its duty of maintaining Nigeria’s territorial integrity.
It was gathered that the President vowed to work diligently and give the military the resources it needs to keep the country’s troublemakers at bay in a statement released yesterday by his Special Advisor on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngalale.
He said: “In this regard, the Nigerian Army must remain completely nonpartisan but vigilantly pro-democracy.”
“We also note with great satisfaction the many civilian-military projects across the country, some of which will be inaugurated during this conference.
“Mr. President, you are a man of your word. Your Renewed Hope Agenda assured Nigerians of progress in the fight against insecurity.
“The men of the armed forces are more committed than ever before. They see the progress they are recording. They know the damage they are inflicting on our enemies.
“They have high morale. Our enemies do not because of your leadership. Thank you, Mr. President,” the Minister stated.