South-East Governors, Senators Working Against Kanu’s Freedom – Ohanaeze Alleges

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo sociopolitical organisation, has posited that some influential politicians from the South-East are sabotaging moves to get Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) released.

According to the group, two South-East Governors, Senators, and Igbo leaders were among those behind this heinous move.

In a Friday statement by its factional Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group alleged that those identified wanted Kanu transferred to Kuje Prison.

The apex Igbo sociopolitical organisation however threatened to expose the identities of these individuals and groups if they continued their hideous and diabolical activities.

Isiguzoro said among these groups are some leaders of Biafra agitators who have resorted to criminalising the Biafra struggle through hysteria and violence, seeking quick fame and fortunes.

“Additionally, political elites, including two Southeast governors, senators, and Igbo leaders, are working behind the scenes to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is only transferred to Kuje Prison instead of being released outright, citing the upcoming Anambra gubernatorial elections.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo passionately calls on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu by dropping all charges against him and allowing him to immediately return to the United Kingdom after his release,” the statement read in part.