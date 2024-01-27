2023 AFCON: “Nigeria Is A Team To Take Seriously” – Rigobert Song

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon’s coach, Rigobert Song, has said that Super Eagles of Nigeria is not a team one can take with levity.

The former defender made the statement during a press conference organised on Friday ahead of the game.

Song said: “It’s a very good team, we know the Nigeria team very well, we’ve met several times, and it hasn’t always been easy as we know to look at the statistics.

“Today, they are a team to take seriously, maybe when we find a team to be serious, that’s when we are to be serious too.

“What I know is that my players are ready they know what they have to do and what it takes.

“For us, it will be a very important match because we absolutely need a victory to continue the competition.”

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had said that he is not impressed with the Jose Pesiero’s boys performance during the last game with Guinea Bissau.

It was gathered that Portuguese’s side were able to manage a goal, which was an own goal error, made by the wild dogs defender.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will be playing Cameroon today, 27th of January, at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium, in Ivory Coast.