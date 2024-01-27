AFCON: “Nigerian Game Was A Big Challenge For Me” – Moroccan Female Referee

Moroccan female referee, Bouchra Karboubi has revealed that officiating Nigeria’s Super Eagles game against the Djurtus of Guinea Bissau was a big challenge for her.

It was gathered that three female officials were named for the final group game by the Confederation of African Football.

While speaking about the game, on Friday, Bouchra said that they were under pressure not to make a mistake in the game.

She said: ” The Guinea Bissau and Nigeria match was a serious challenge for me. We had to show that we were here, the first women’s referee trio.

“So, we had no room for error because we did our best to live up to the trust that CAF placed in us.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Karboubi made history by joining Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga who was the woman to officiate an AFCON match in Cameroon three years ago.

The Jose Pesiero’s side will continue their adventure in pursuit of AFCON glory, this evening, in Ivory Coast, against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.