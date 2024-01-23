Super Eagles Beat Guinea-Bissau, Qualify For AFCON Round Of 16

Super Eagles beat Guinea-Bissau 1-0 in the last match of a Group A tie in the Africa Cup of Nations to qualify for the round of 16.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that a first-half Opa Sangante own goal gave Nigeria a win over the African wild dogs on Monday.

Sangante mistakenly turned a Moses Simon cross into his own net in the 36th minute, after feeling compelled to intervene with Victor Osimhen lurking behind him.

The result means the Super Eagles qualify in second place in Group A with seven points, behind Equatorial Guinea whose 4-0 destruction of hosts Ivory Coast leaves them with a far better goal difference.

After a 1-1 draw with Nigeria, a 4-2 victory over Guinea-Bissau, and now a 4-0 victory over host nation, Equatorial Guinea finished the group stage as Group A table leaders with 7 points in three games, on the same number of points with second-placed Super Eagles who have inferior goals difference.

The team will now stay in Abidjan for a last-16 tie on Saturday at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium against the runners-up in Group C, which will be Senegal, Guinea or Cameroon.