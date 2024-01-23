EFCC Nabs 24 Suspected Trainee Internet Fraudsters In Uyo

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, arrested no fewer than 24 suspected internet fraudsters, who were allegedly trained for cyber crimes in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested on Monday, at a storey building suspected to be a criminal hideout for training internet fraudsters.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that some Items recovered from the premises and the suspects include: five exotic cars; 18 laptops; 17 mobile phones and one internet router.

In a statement release by the EFCC, through its spokesman, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Monday, adding that the all- male suspected fraudsters were arrested in two locations in an intelligence-driven sting operation at D-Line Ewet Housing Estate and Nelson Mandela area both in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The statement reads in parts: "The all- male suspects were arrested in two locations in an intelligence-driven sting operation at D-Line Ewet Housing Estate and Nelson Mandela area, both in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“Items recovered from the premises and the suspects include: five exotic cars; 18 laptops; 17 mobile phones and one internet router.

“On November 28, 2019, the EFCC arrested 23 trainers and trainees at a “Yahoo Academy” at Essien Essien Street, Ikot Ibiok village in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

“The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”