Bandits Attack Military Camp In Katsina, Loot Homes, Destroy Vehicles

Some gunmen, suspected to be bandits, seen with sophisticated weapons, including AK-47 rifles, has reportedly attacked a joint military camp at Nahuta village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina.

The incident, which occurred around 11:30 pm on Sunday, resulted in significant property damage, with no lives lost.

It was gathered that a security source from the camp disclosed the details of the incident to Channels Television on Monday.

READ MORE: Citizens Should Be Licensed To Buy AK-47, RPG For Protection – Katsina Gov., Radda

According to the source, the attackers overwhelmed the military personnel in terms of firepower.

He said: “The bandits outweighed us and invaded the camp where they set ablaze our vehicles and property because there was no reinforcement throughout the encounter.