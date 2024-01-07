Betta Edu: ‘We’ve Fooled Around For Too Long’ – Segun Showunmi On N585m Scandal

Segun Showunmi, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) former governorship aspirant in Ogun State, has reacted to the alleged N585,198,500.00 million corruption scandal involving Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

Recall that the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, had asked the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to send public funds to a private account.

READ ALSO: Ex-Minister Farouq Didn’t Shun Invitation – EFCC Clarifies</a

It was gathered that the private account belongs to Oniyelu Bridget Mojisola, identified as a project manager of the vulnerable groups in the ministry.

Reacting via X at the weekend, Showunmi urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to avoid wasting time investigating the issue or yielding to emotion in the case.

“Bettygate! Mr President, we have fooled around for too long. Stumbling on the same stone.

“As laudable as social investment in the poor is. We need not waste the time, emotion and resources of this country risking national anger by this fraud that never ends,” he posted.