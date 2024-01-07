Spending Someone Else’s Money Is Sweetest Experience Ever – Mary Njoku

Mary Remmy Njoku, a Nollywood actress, has highlighted why spending someone else’s money is the best feeling in the world.

Taking to her Instagram page, the head of ROK Studios revealed that she usually thought spending her own money is the best thing to do.

The actress claimed that her former belief was a complete falsehood, and that spending someone else’s money is the nicest feeling ever.

Although being able to cover your expenses on your own is good, she remarked that having someone else pay your bills is much more pleasant.

READ MORE: Zack Orji’s Wife Disputes Pleading Financial Assistance For Ailing Husband

In her words: “I used to think that nothing is sweeter than spending your hard earned money. Na lie o!! Biggest lie!! Spending someone else’s money is the sweetest experience ever!”

Captioning her post, she wrote: “It’s sweet to be able to afford your bills if no one is paying. But it’s sweeter if someone else is paying your bills. Trust me, adulthood is the HOOD!!!”.

SEE POST BELOW: