Ngozi Orji, the wife of ailing Nollywood star Zack Orji, has refuted reports that she begged the public for financial help for her husband.

Notably, Orji apparently collapsed in his bathroom on December 29, 2023, and was taken to the national hospital.

Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, revealed on Wednesday that the actor had undergone brain surgery during her visit.

According to sources, Zack Orji’s wife solicited financial assistance from the public.

In a conversation with TheCable, Ngozi denied making any requests for money to care for her unwell husband.

She asserted, “Really? For where na? Who did I tell that one? I don’t remember granting such an interview to anybody. It is well. Please, I never said anything.”