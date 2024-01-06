Years After Marriage, Regina Daniels Formally Adopts Husband’s Surname

Regina Daniels, a well-known Nollywood actress, has formally adopted her husband Ned Nwoko’s surname after years of marital bliss, revealing her new name on her Instagram bio.

The young actress had kept her maiden name, Daniels, rather than her husband’s surname, even after being married to him for almost four years.

Regina changed her name to Nneamaka in the New Year, completely embracing Nwoko’s last name.

As stated on her Instagram page, the mother of two boys is now known as Regina Daniels Nneamaka Nwoko.

She talked about overcoming obstacles and expressed readiness for what 2024 had in store for her as she thought back on the previous year.

“2023 I went, saw and overcame 💎👑

2024 I’m ready 🥂

2nd slide : I tried to do detty December and old me couldn’t take it after one night and fell sick 🤦‍♀️

After much difficulty, I selected two persons on slide 4/5 … pls dm your details….

But don’t worry guys something else is coming 🎉🔥

The name will now be Regina Daniels Nneamaka Nwoko ❤️🥂,” she composed.