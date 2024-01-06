Bye-Election: Gov Alia Suspends APC Primary Poll In Benue Over Misconduct

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has ordered the immediate suspension of the primary election of the ruling All Progressives Congress for the Guma 1 State Constituency.

It was gathered that the Governor called for an end of the exercise, which was meant to select a candidate for the February 4 by-election for the State House of Assembly.

During a press conference in Makurdi on Saturday, Alia claimed that the primary was disrupted by threats and hijacked by individuals who were not from the Guma Local Government Area and should not have participated in the election.

The governor said: “Security of state remains paramount to us. Today (Saturday), the APC is to conduct primary but it was marred by misconduct and this posed insecurity in Guma. It became imperative to calm the irate youth.

“Party stakeholders felt disenchanted. I would not want any semblance of insecurity in the state.

“I suspend the delegate primary. Sad enough the party faithful came out but were stopped at the gate by people who do not belong to the local government; all stakeholders were locked out and youths became angry. Party faithful must help keep the peace in the state.

“I do not want any bloodshed as people get sensational and sentimental about politics. I have asked the security operatives to ensure that there is no break down of law and order. I know that the national working committee of our party will do all to ensure that the right thing is done.”