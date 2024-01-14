Côte d’Ivoire Embassy Establishes ‘AFCON Village’ In Abuja To Watch Live Matches

Amb. Kalilou Traore, Côte d’Ivoire’s Ambassador to Nigeria, launched the ‘AFCON Village’ in Abuja on Saturday, which will allow football fans to watch live matches from the ongoing African Nations Cup competition.

The tournament began in Cote d’Ivoire, with 24 countries competing for the continent’s most cherished football title.

Traore stated that the AFCON village, established in collaboration with Continental Hotels, will broadcast live matches until the tournament concludes on February 11.

According to the ambassador, the ceremony, attended by members of the diplomatic corps, is a monument to the extraordinary example of African solidarity and unity.

“I would like to salute the presence of the diplomatic corps and all our guests and the diaspora for your presence alongside us.

“I wish all participating teams good luck in the competition; may this African Cup of Nations be a moment of celebration, fair play and fraternity between African nations.

“I invite you to take full advantage of this evening and immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of AFCON 2023, the opening ceremony and the first match between Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau.

“May this event strengthen the ties between our countries and leave a positive legacy for African football,” the envoy said.

Traore assured the audience that the tournament would live up to its hype, stating that the host government and the people of Cote d’Ivoire were fully prepared to present “the most beautiful AFCON ever organised.”