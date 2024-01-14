Cute Abiola Celebrates Wife As She Marks Birthday

Abdulgafar Abiola, a popular Nigerian comedian and politician better known as Cute Abiola, celebrated his beloved wife, Khudrah Mosunmola, on her birthday.

As his wife reaches a new age, Cute Abiola took to Instagram to write loving words to the gorgeous mother of his child, Amir, seeking her hand in marriage.

The skit maker, known for his subtle performance in content creation, released images of Khudrah and their child.

He wrote, “Happy birthday to you my wife, your first birthday as a mum and I know how much this feeling means to you”

“Cheers to another year around the sun, sweetheart, more good life in good health, AMEN 🙏 kini mowa fe fun e bayi. Now let me ask you this question. WILL YOU MARRY ME ? @mahma, say yes say yes say yes say yes”.

Fans and well-wishers flooded his comment section with wishes.

See comments below…

shin_dara__ said, “Happy Birthday My Love @mahma”.

realmercyaigbe said, “Happy birthday Iyawo”.

magaji_nda said, “Happy birthday iyawo honorable A A ABIOLA of KWARA”.

bintaayomogaji said, “Of course, what else will she say? She has been around the Kaaba with you already. God bless your Union”.

