Uriel Oputa Responds To OGB Recent Advise, Says Her Biggest Blessing Is Being Half-Nigerian

Reality TV personality Uriel Oputa, responded to comedian OGB Recent’s advice for Nigerians who aren’t wealthy by expressing her joy in being a British citizen.

OGB recently revealed on the microblogging site X that anyone without a six-figure account should not be allowed to sleep.

In reaction to his comments, Uriel took to her Instagram story to boldly convey her happiness and delight at being partially Nigerian.

Uriel also stated that being partly British is a blessing because Nigerians have a natural tendency to put you under pressure until you doubt your ideas.

She went on to discuss how the majority of Nigerians like classifying and categorising people.

The reality star also encouraged Nigerians to travel more in order to broaden their experience and perspectives, cautioning them against being narrow-minded.

In her words:

“My biggest blessing is being Part British. Some Nigerians will squeeze you until no self belief. They thrive in placing individuals into categories and Stereotypes. You can’t do this because……. Nigeria is one place where potential Billionaires have been subjected into Not following their heads But trends. I will always advise one To travel You are more than you Think.”

In another post, she shared OGB Recent’s statement, writing:

“My point exactly about Nigeria If you listen to people like you are messed up.”

