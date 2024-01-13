Adekunle Gold And Simi Ecstatic As They Celebrate 5th Year Of Marital Bliss

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, also known professionally as Adekunle Gold, is celebrating his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife Simisola Bolatito Kosoko, better known by her stage as Simi.

A video of his gorgeous wife and a poignant statement were released on the Afrobeat musician’s Instagram account.

He captioned the video;

““5 years today we said I do. Sharing, Loving, laughing, Giving, Taking and choosing each other every day. Happy 5th Anniversary to both of us. We made a little something to share our love with you – ‘Look What You Made Me Do.”

After beginning their courtship in 2014, Simi and Adekunle Gold got married in 2019.

Adejare is the girl they share parental responsibilities for.

Both the couple’s close bond and their love of music are well known.

They have worked together on a number of tracks, such as “Omo Olomo” and “Chemistry.” Additionally, they jointly published the album “For Better, For Worse.”

In celebration of their 5th wedding anniversary, fans and well-wishers have stormed their media page to send their best wishes.

See some comments…

