Kano Guber: ‘No Agreement With APC But Time Will Tell’ — Kwankwaso Speaks On Joining Tinubu’s Govt

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Friday, reacted to allegations that he is planning on joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

Kwankwaso posited that only time would tell if joining the ruling administration would be possible.

Speaking with British Broadcasting Corporation Hausa, the former Kano State Governor said, “on the issue of joining the government only time can tell.”

His reaction stems from rumoured talks that he allegedly reached an agreement with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu before the Supreme Court judgment that reinstated Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s victory.

Recall that contrary to the verdict of the Appeal Court which sacked the Yusuf, the apex court declared that Yusuf of the NNPP won the Kano March 18 gubernatorial election.

He however debunked the allegations, saying there was no agreement with anybody, stressing that the judges only did what is right on Friday.

“To the best of my knowledge, I have not reached an agreement with anybody.

READ ALSO: “Peter Obi, Atiku, Kwankwaso, To Form Mega Party, Challenge Tinubu In 2027” – Pat Utomi

“We founded the APC together and we participated fully in the struggles which followed up. People should know that a lie has a short life. Despite the machinations those people staged, the judges have done what is right.”

The NNPP, he maintained, would work with the government of the ruling party when necessary.

“There is no problem. They have their party; we have our own. We will work together where necessary”.

He further appreciated God for the judgment by the Supreme Court regarding the State governorship election.

According to him, the verdict of the Supreme Court was a lesson to all political actors in the State.

While noting that the verdict has restored hope to the people of the State, Kwankwaso said: “We thank God that the Supreme Court has restored the hope of the people.

“The 2023 Kano State gubernatorial election saga is a lesson to all.”