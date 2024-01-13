Yul Edochie Berated After Celebrating His Colleague, Ali Nuhu On His New Appointment

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and movie producer, has been mocked online after celebrating his colleague Ali Nuhu’s recent appointment.

President Bola Tinubu had approved the nomination of Ali Nuhu, a Kannywood actor and director, as Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation.

The presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, made the announcement in a statement on Friday, January 12th, 2024.

Yul took to Instagram to congratulate him on his new appointment, which he said was well-deserved. He prayed to God to give him all he needed to govern effectively.

He composed,

“Congratulations brother @realalinuhu on your appointment as MD of Nigerian Film Corporation”.

Many mocked him in the comments section for being snubbed by the President despite his countless campaigns and displays of affection for him.

See some comments below…

Olikeze Amaka Jane wrote, “Bros which day will I be expecting your own appointment? Our president is a gangster, he knows who is real and who is an opportunist

Emmy Osa wrote, “See how u mumu reach with all ur noise still nothing for u

Maxico4real wrote, “After all your clouts Jagagban will fix Nigeria, dem no give you appointment?”.

Fada Fada Official wrote, “Why them no appoint you? Since you don dey pursue the appointment, na another person wey no be social media wahala con give! Bro change your ways

Highest Popori wrote, “After all your eye service dem no still appoint Yul

Dorcas Munyen wrote, “Your friends are achieving great things it reach your turn you achieve person wife and kids welcome ma

Official Frank wrote, “Na you dey shout. Na smart ones dey get appointments. There’s something called respect and eye service

