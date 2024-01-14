Benue Varsity Bans Dreadlocks, Make Up, Hair Dyeing, Others; Threatens Sanctions For Violators

Benue State University (BSU) management, on Saturday, implemented a ban on dreadlock hairstyles, make-up, skirts above knees, and other inappropriate dress codes.

The University’s Task Force Committee, revealed this in a statement while emphasizing that any student violating the approved dress code would face sanctions.

“The Taskforce Committee writes to address students on the dress code and artificiality both in campus and off-campus as follows:

“BOYS: No sagging, No Make up, No dreading of hair (dada), No dyeing of hair (coloring of hair), No wearing of shorts/three quarter trousers to Lectures, No leaving of hair uncombed, No wearing of armless shirts, No wearing of earring, No plaiting of hair, No keeping of heavy beards, No wearing crazy trousers, and other indecencies.

“GIRLS: No body hug, No wearing of armless clothes, No dyeing of hair (coloring of hair), No wearing short, No exposure of sensible parts of the body, No Leg chain, No Nose ring, No putting of multiple earrings (only one earring is allowed).

“No folding of shirts on a trouser or skirt, only black and brown color attachment is allowed, No wearing of crazy trousers, No wearing of skirts above the knees, No wearing of leggings without long top (shirt) and other related indecencies.

“Students should adhere to these rules, failure to comply which shall attract sanctions from the university Management,” the statement read.