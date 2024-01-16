“I’m Happy Buhari Didn’t Interfere In My Cabinet Formation” – Tinubu

Barely few months after the presidential inauguration, on the 29th of May, 2023, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hailed his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, for not interfering in the creation of his 48-man cabinet.

Tinubu made this known on Tuesday, in Abuja at the launch of a book, ‘Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023)’, authored by the immediate-past presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

He said: “After handing over, you (Buhari) said, ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me.

“I won’t intrude in whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat’.

“We’ve partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria, thank you.

“Except when I call him (on the phone) to say, ‘Are you living, are you going to the farm?’, you don’t hear from him (Buhari) either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues. Thank you for being who you are.”