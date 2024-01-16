Bandits Kidnap Man Who Volunteered To Deliver Ransom In Kaduna

A retired school principal, who is yet to be identified has been kidnapped by suspected bandits after he volunteered to deliver the ransom demanded for the release of some abducted individuals in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to a former federal lawmaker from the state, Shehu Sani, disclosed this on Tuesday via his X handle, adding that the former principal had endured three days in the terrorists’ captivity.

He wrote: “A retired School principal who volunteered to deliver ransom to kidnappers in order to secure the release of a victim has also been held by the kidnappers in Birnin Gwari LGA, Kaduna State.

“He’s been in captivity for 3 days now; the abductors made calls to his family for his ransom.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the case of kidnapping has turned to a lucrative business, especially from the norther part of the country.

In September 2023, residents of Birnin-Gwari raised concerns about a continuous nine-day spate of bandits and criminal activities along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway.

During this period, over 44 individuals were reported to have been kidnapped by these elements.