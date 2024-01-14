‘Nigerians Becoming More Interested In Democracy, Military Rule Can’t Happen Again” — Babangida

Former military Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, has posited that a military regime cannot reoccur in Nigeria because citizens are interested in democracy.

Babangida who ruled Nigeria as military President from 1985 to 1993, revealed this at the weekend while speaking on Inside Sources, a Channels Television programme.

According to him, military rule runs contrary to the democratic process.

“I think that is (failure to achieve true federalism) one of the effects of the aberration that the military regime, it countered the democratic process.

“Such things happen, but I believe it will not happen again because Nigerians are becoming more interested in becoming a truly democratic nation in Africa and such a thing, I don’t think it will happen.”

He also emphasized that Nigeria cannot thrive as a one-party state because citizens would not accept it.

Babangida advocated for a two-party system, noting that it would save the country a lot of funds and problems associated with a multi-party state.

“I have been in a military regime and the Nigerians I know won’t allow a one-party state. I have been a military man and I know dictatorship can’t survive in a civil society.

“The Nigerians I know will not allow it. They will talk you out of it. You can say okay, I don’t want and forget about it,” he added.

He also said independent candidates could also be allowed to contest for political offices.

“One can contest as an independent candidate if the person is strong enough to get supporters,” he said.

While expressing support for the call for restructuring, he noted that the time has come for Nigeria to give more power to the States.

“I believe in restructuring, devolution of powers to the states to give them more powers and that means you are going to give them more resources to run their own affairs so that we run a federal government the way federation is run all over the world,” he said.