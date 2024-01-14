Bauchi Guber: ‘I Didn’t Sleep For Seven Days’ – Bala Mohammed Says After Recovering Mandate At S’Court

Bala Mohammed, on Saturday, disclosed that he could not sleep prior to the Supreme Court ruling that affirmed his election as Bauchi State Governor.

The Peoples Democratic Party Governor also declared that the judiciary is thriving independently under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Recall that in a judgment delivered on Friday, the apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Sadique Abubakar of the All Progressive Congress against Mohammed for lacking in merit.

Addressing a mammoth crowd which trooped to the Government House in Bauchi to celebrate his victory, Mohammed said, “I’m grateful to the Nigerian judiciary. I’m grateful to President Tinubu for allowing the rule of law to persist, irrespective of the lies. I’m grateful to the Vice President and all our colleagues at the federal level.

“President Tinubu is a beacon of the rule of law worthy of emulation by all.”

READ ALSO: S’Court Reverses Yusuf, Lawal, Mutfwang’s Sack; Upholds Nwifuru, Otu, Bala Mohammed’s Election

Mohammed, however said his victory was not without obstacles , alleging that some political heavyweights from Bauchi State attempted to create a rift between him and the President.

“You (People of Bauchi) have shown me love, you gave me trust and I will not sleep because I did not sleep for seven days and I made sure that we have this mandate back.

“Some people connived –former leaders of Bauchi to go and perpetuate lies against me to make sure that the leadership of the nation see me as a problem but you can see the leaders have their ways of handling issues.

“You know we have so many detractors, but I’m a warrior by birth. No amount of mischief will bring us down,” he said.

Dedicating his victory at the Supreme Court to the people of the State, he vowed that he would not allow anybody “with ulterior motives from nowhere to lead the State.”

“Here we have enough human capital and we are praying to God to allow us to have our successor that will continue the good governance that we have started,” he added.