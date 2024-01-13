“Corruption Is Difficult To Tackle In Nigeria” – Bisi Akande

Former Osun State Governor, Adebisi Akande, has revealed that it is hard to fight corruption in Nigeria due to the corrupt mindset of the people.

It was gathered that Akande stated this while speaking with newsmen in his Ila-Orangun country home, on Saturday as part of activities marking his 85th birthday.

He opined that corruption is not the first thing to fight in Nigeria because one can perish, stressing that successive administrations in the country have failed to defeat corruption.

He said: “In Nigeria, corruption is not the first thing to fight otherwise you get perished. The mindset is corrupt.

“The man who wants prosperity by miracle is corrupt. You want to own a car or house by miracle, you are already a corrupt man.

“In a country where everybody is corrupt, who is that leader, who will bell the cat?

“So you are only blaming the leader, but you are corrupt yourself. Go to religious circle, everybody wants comfort without work.

“The present generation doesn’t want to work. They want everything by miracle. Such a community can never be prosperous. No leader can make them prosperous.

“They will just be blaming government. A country where everybody is corrupt like Nigeria, nobody can solve the problem.”