“I Prefer Alcohol To Tea, I Love To Drink Beer A Lot” – Iyabo Ojo

Controversial Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed that she prefers alcohol as breakfast to tea or coffee.

It was gathered that Iyabo, who is popularly called Queen Mother, explained that she enjoys drinking beers a lot.

Speaking in the latest episode of Celebrities Quickies posted on comedian AY Makun’s YouTube page, Ojo explained that she has two bars in her house because of her love for alcohol.