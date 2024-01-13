“I Prefer Alcohol To Tea, I Love To Drink Beer A Lot” – Iyabo Ojo

Controversial Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has revealed that she prefers alcohol as breakfast to tea or coffee.
It was gathered that Iyabo, who is popularly called Queen Mother, explained that she enjoys drinking beers a lot.
She said: “Once I wake up, the first thing I do is drink water. I’m not a fan of coffee or tea. I’m a shekpe.
“I love whiskey, brandy and Azul. And I love beer, Goldberg. I’m a beer person, I love to drink beer a lot. That’s why you can see I’ve two bars.”
She also disclosed that if she could do a sex scene with an actor, it would be Richard Mofe-Damijo.
“If I’m to do a love scene with an actor in Nigeria, it would be RMD. I used to love RMD a lot. So love scene, RMD still or probably, Ramsey Nouah,”