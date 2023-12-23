PDP Has Military Mindset, They Didn’t Want To Leave Power Unlike APC — Bisi Akande

Former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, says the ruling party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are miles apart on the ideological thinking.

The former governor of Osun State said this on ‘Inside Sources’, a Channels Television programme anchored by Laolu Akande, ex-spokesperson to Yemi Osinbajo, immediate-past vice-president.

According to Akande, the opposition party was formed by “agents and contractors” of the military in the 1990s, adding that the brains behind the formation of the party were military-inclined.

“APC and PDP are not alike. They are not alike because they come from different backgrounds. PDP was coming from the background of the military incursion into governance.

“The original leadership of the PDP were the soldiers who didn’t want to leave power or the agents of the military like the contractors who the military were using when they were in power.

“Just military inclined minds formed the PDP. Go and look at the history of PDP, I wrote a book and I showed the formation of all the political parties before the advent of the APC,” he said.

Akande said “the APC is coming from the background of the opposition to the inheritors of the military in governance.”

He added that the ruling party’s background of discourse, examination and review is in stark contrast with the PDP’s “bundle of impunity and manipulation of laws and regulations”.

“Each leader works according to the way his brain works. But a civil administration needs a collective understanding of what should be done and that’s through constant debate.

“Military has no room for debate. You obey the last order. What the master says is what is right. The master might be a fool but whatever command he gives, you must obey.

“The totality of what the military governance is, is impunity in power. So the PDP came with that background and they ruled like that.

“The military has no room for finicky management of manipulation of laws and regulations,” Akande noted.