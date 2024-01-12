Tinubu Suspends N-Power, Three Other NSIPA Programmes

The Federal Government has announced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration has suspended all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency, including N-Power.

Announcing the suspension in a statement on Friday, the Director of Information, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said that the president’s decision was in view of the ongoing investigation of alleged misconduct in the management of the agency and its programmes.

The statement reads: “All four (4) programmes administered by NSIPA, the N-Power Programme, the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme, and the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (the “Programmes”), have been suspended for a period of six weeks in the first instance.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has also raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the programmes’ beneficiaries.”

“During the period of this suspension, all NSIPA-related activities, including but not limited to all distributions, events, payments, collaborations and registrations are now frozen.

“The President wishes to assure the stakeholders and all Nigerians that his administration remains committed to a swift and unbiased process that will ensure that, going forward, social intervention programmes will work exactly as intended, to the benefit of the most vulnerable Nigerians.”