“Tinubu’s New Year Message Empty, Deceitful” – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his New Year address, describing it as a “harvest of deceit, false claims and empty promises”.
Recall that Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians yesterday, urged the citizens not to falter despite the tough times and difficulties they face.
However, the opposition party, while reacting to the president’s message, said that he did not address any of the critical issues plaguing the nation.
In a statement released Yesterday, by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party believed that Nigerians were dismayed as the President deployed rhetorics and failed to address the critical issues.
The statement partly reads: “The President failed to address critical issues of insecurity, decayed infrastructure, comatose manufacturing and productive sectors.”
“President Tinubu failed to address the vexatious issue of incompetence, insensitivity, massive profligacy, unbridled treasury-looting inherent in his administration, which have put our nation in dire strait.
“More distressing is that President Tinubu had no words in his New Year address for the Christmas eve genocidal massacre of over 200 Nigerians by terrorists in Plateau State.”
“It is an unpardonable assault on the sensibility of Nigerians for President Tinubu to brazenly assert that ‘everything I have done in office, every decision I have taken and every trip I have undertaken outside the shores of our land, since I assumed office on 29 May 2023, have been done in the best interest of our country’.
“On the contrary, all decisions and actions of the Tinubu Presidency including the approval of increase in the pump price of fuel from N167 to over N700 per liter, devaluation of the naira with the consequential high costs and hardship; skewing of the 2024 budget in favour of luxury appetite of the Presidency and APC leaders without concrete policies to revive the economy and create jobs; the wasteful foreign trips with political cronies and failure to address the mindless killings across the nation cannot be said to be in the interest of our country.