“Tinubu’s New Year Message Empty, Deceitful” – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party on Monday, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his New Year address, describing it as a “harvest of deceit, false claims and empty promises”.

Recall that Tinubu, in his nationwide broadcast to Nigerians yesterday, urged the citizens not to falter despite the tough times and difficulties they face.

However, the opposition party, while reacting to the president’s message, said that he did not address any of the critical issues plaguing the nation.

In a statement released Yesterday, by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party believed that Nigerians were dismayed as the President deployed rhetorics and failed to address the critical issues.

The statement partly reads: “The President failed to address critical issues of insecurity, decayed infrastructure, comatose manufacturing and productive sectors.”

READ MORE: Tinubu Addresses Nigerians In New Year Message (FULL TEXT)

“President Tinubu failed to address the vexatious issue of incompetence, insensitivity, massive profligacy, unbridled treasury-looting inherent in his administration, which have put our nation in dire strait.

“More distressing is that President Tinubu had no words in his New Year address for the Christmas eve genocidal massacre of over 200 Nigerians by terrorists in Plateau State.”