‘We’re Bearing Pain Created By Those Who Cornered Our Commonwealth In The Name Of Subsidy’ — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has disclosed that the subsidy on petrol didn’t benefit those it was designed to cater for.

According to him, a handful of people cornered Nigeria’s resources through the subsidy regime in the last four decades.

Tinubu who spoke at the second-term inauguration of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State in Owerri on Monday, lamented that Nigerians are suffering the pains of the loot.

While assuring that he was not disconnected to the concerns of citizens, he added that the challenges brought on by the very essential reforms are being addressed.

He also disclosed that his administration will give more attention to education and healthcare, as well as provide the enablements for industrialisation and investments in consonance with his vision of creating an economically stable and prosperous country.

According to Tinubu: “In the past 40 years, a few people were cornering our commonwealth and calling it subsidy, but I call it wasteful. Right now, we are all bearing and sharing that pain. But things are looking up. Things will get better for the good of all Nigerians. With me, there is hope.

“I assure you that there will be substantial development in education for your children; priority is on industrialisation and healthcare will receive more allocation and attention. We will train more health workers.”