We’re Working Relentlessly Behind The Scenes For Nnamdi Kanu’s Release – Deputy Speaker Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, former Senate Chief Whip, has implored Nigerians to persevere and be patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid the economic hardship that has plagued the nation.

According to the former Governor of Abia State, Tinubu’s administration needs two to three years to fix the economy.

Kalu spoke on Tuesday in Koli-Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, during a courtesy visit to the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

While stating that Tinubu was working relentlessly to reposition the country’s economy and restore its lost glory, he said, “The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth you will first cut it into pieces before you start sewing the cloth; so, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

“So, give us another three years or two years; people are suffering we understand that, give us more two years for the cloth we want to sew to be sewn very well.”