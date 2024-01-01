Alleged Torture: Kanu Suffering Internal Bleeding, His Death Capable Of Sinking Nigeria – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has again called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government to release its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, alleging that pro-Biafra activist is battling internal bleeding.

The bleeding, according to the group, is as a result of the alleged torture he’s faced with while in the detention of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Recall that Nnamdi Kanu has been in DSS detention since 2021, following his arrest in Kenya and repatriation to Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, on December 15, 2023, dismissed the ruling of the Appeal Court and okayed his trial on the charges of terrorism filed against him by the Federal Government.

However, in a statement on Sunday, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said Kanu needs urgent and specialized medical emergency treatment to avert serious outcomes.

IPOB said reports reaching it “indicate that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is having medical complications in the DSS solitary confinement. The report said that Kanu may be having internal bleeding caused by torture.

“This current medical situation may have risen from ruptured veins and internal bleeding disorders arising from the beating and torture he was subjected to by the Nigeria secret agents who kidnapped him in Kenya in 2021.

“Moreso, the drug overuse and abuse that DSS has subjected Kanu to may also be part of the problem. Our Leader requires medical emergency treatment outside the DSS facility to undergo surgery for his survival.

“Even the DSS medical director agrees that Kanu requires urgent and serious medical attention to handle his case. The Federal Government and the British government should release Kanu on medical grounds for independent medical professionals to attend to him and carry out the surgery if necessary to save the unforeseen situation.”

“The Federal Government should be careful that nothing happens to Kanu during and after his illegal detention in DSS solidarity confinement. Kanu is a precious jewel that Biafrans have given their lives to protect, and many are ready to give their lives for him. Kanu is a trigger of the gun that is capable of sinking Nigeria if mishandled,” the group added.