Mercy Aigbe Dazzles In Pink Feathered Dress As She Turns 46 (Photos)

Actress, Mercy Aigbe, has finally entered chapter 46 and has wowed social media users with her amazing pictures.

To celebrate her day, the Cinema queen, shared photos of herself on Instagram, in a pink feathered dress which accentuated her curves and showed off her beauty.

The movie star was seen smiling in several of the pictures as she ushered herself into her new age.

Keeping her caption short and simple, Mercy Aigbe expressed how excited she is to finally unlock age 46.

The actress, who isn’t one to be ungrateful, returned all the glory, honor, and adoration to Him.

She revealed that her stylist made her dress in 24 hours and she went straight to pick the dress after her return from Osogbo.

READ MORE: “I Almost Lost My Life From Carbon Monoxide Poisoning“ – Ireti Doyle

“Chapter 46 Unlocked.

Happy birthday to me! To God be all the glory, honor, and adoration.

@ceolumineeofficial literally made this Dress in 24hrs! I came back from Osogbo today, straight to her place and here we are. You are the best!”.

SEE POST: