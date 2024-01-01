2024: “Things Will Get Worse In Nigeria Before It Gets Better” – Daddy Adeboye Delivers 2024 Prophecies

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has given prophecies for 2024.

Nigeria’s economy, health, and individuals were all included in his prophecies.

The cross over service took place at the Redemption City.

Addressing his congregation a few minutes into the new year, he anticipated that things get worse before they get better in the new year.

He said; “In 2024, things will get worse before it gets better. The wind is blowing, pray to God to allow the wind to blow you good.

“Some serious secrets would come into the open in Nigeria.”

On individuals, he said, “There are some people who would start the year as nobody but become significant before the end of the year.

“Get ready to grab many opportunities this year.”

International: “There will be divine intervention in those places that are hot. There will be medical breakthroughs in areas like asthma, cancer, hypertension, and diabetes”, he stated.