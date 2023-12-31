“Elections Should Be Decided At Polling Units, Not Courtrooms – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has expressed concern about the country’s electoral integrity, arguing that elections should be settled at polling units rather than in courts.

The Speaker made this known this known on Saturday, in Abuja during his remarks at the vacation of the House for the New Year holidays.

He said: “The House recognises the importance of electoral reforms in strengthening our democratic institutions.

“Consequently, we took the initiative to take the lead in soliciting citizens’ input on the Electoral Act 2022 and recommendations on strengthening it to deliver more free and fair elections and reduce the judiciary’s influence on the electoral process.

“The outcomes of elections should be decided at the polling unit and not in a courtroom. The over-judicialisation of electoral outcomes has greatly undermined public confidence and could erode the legitimacy of political leadership if not quickly and adequately addressed. ”