Security Will Be Our Priority In 2024 — Reps Speaker, Abbas Assures

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has highlighted priority areas that the green chamber will focus on for the year 2024.

Speaking on Saturday during the vacation of the House for the yuletide, Abbas said after a review, the green chamber presented a “robust legislative agenda outlining clear and specific objectives and priorities” that it intends to achieve in the new year.

“This clarity is already contributing to focusing the efforts and resources of the house and its committees on key issues while at the same time making the legislative process more efficient and effective,” the Speaker said.

He listed the priority areas to include “strengthening good governance, improving national security, economic growth and development, social sector reform and development.

Others are inclusion and open parliament, influencing/directing Nigeria’s foreign policy, and addressing climate change and environmental sustainability.

According to him! priority areas were “aggregated in consultation with citizens” and carefully crafted to align with the presidential “renewed hope” agenda and the “yearnings of our constituents.”

Presenting a scorecard of the House for the outgoing year, Abbas described the legislative outputs as remarkable.

He disclosed that the green chamber received and considered 962 bills, 500 motions, and 153 petitions since the House was inaugurated on June 13.

“Of these numbers, 120 bills have passed the second reading stage. They are currently undergoing further review and refinement to address some of the concerns raised during the debates. Another 120 bills have been referred to committees for in-depth analysis,” he added.

Abbas said the bills are intended to provide immediate relief and long-term solutions to the challenges facing the country, adding that they are targeted at empowering citizens, enhancing social justice, promoting economic growth, and promoting peace and security.

The speaker applauded security agencies for their efforts and sacrifices in protecting the country and assured that the House will continue to support the Federal Government’s fight against insurgency and criminality through necessary legislative actions.