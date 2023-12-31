“Being Submissive To A Man Doesn’t Mean You Surrender To Him” – ID Cabasa Tells Women (Video)

Nigerian artist and producer Olumide Ogunade, better known by his stage name ID Cabasa, has imparted marriage advice to the general public.

The singer acknowledged that marriage isn’t flawless in an interview with Debbie Shokoya on her YouTube channel. He counselled prospective spouses to let go of the idea of a perfect marriage while searching for a mate.

According to him, when couples are lovey-dovey on social media, it doesn’t mean they don’t have issues, but fights are part of loving someone.

Speaking on submission, he disclosed that allowing one’s voice to be heard does not equate to surrendering to others.

ID Cabasa added that marriage is a responsibility and love isn’t enough for it.

“Being submissive to a man doesn’t mean you surrender to him. They are two different things, submission is coming from a place of you are powerful but I want you to actually listen to me too. But we see submission from the way we’ve listened to. You submit to your husband as long as it’s godly.”

“When the Bible says a man should love his woman like Christ loved the church. Do you know what Christ did for the church, he died for us. But that doesn’t mean a man should die for a woman but it’s more about your emotion.

Let me be honest, women are more powerful than they think faster than we do.

Because we don’t know what it is to submit, we see submission from the place of surrendering”

“Get perfection out of your mind when it comes to marriage. There is no perfect marriage, I am lovey-dovey with my wife doesn’t mean we get it right every time. The day you stop fighting with your wife, you’ll be more scared. It’s because you have feelings for someone that’s why you guys fight, if you don’t, you wouldn’t care what they do.”

“Marriage is a responsibility, love is good but it isn’t enough. You need commitment and more. One of the problems of marriage is See-finish”.

