“2023 Show Me Shege, 2024 Be Good To Me” – Wizkid Opens Up About Difficulties

Wizkid, musician and songwriter, has disclosed that 2023 has been a difficult year for him.

In his post, on instagram he wrote “2023 you show me shege, 24 be good to me”

The singer is now looking forward to a better 2024, hoping it will be good to him.

This sentiment may be related to the passing of his mother, Dolapo Balogun, who sadly passed away in London on August 18, 2023.

Wizkid’s statement about 2023 caught the attention of his fans, who reacted in the comment section.

See some reactions below:

@KwinOlolade: “May 2024 be good to we all FC.”

@Ennywizzy_20: “Which shege baba Bolu ??”

@Remilekun_LRS: “If wizzy dae see shege with me I come dae see for here?”

@X_olokpa: “Shege for person wey buy ferrari?”

SEE POST: