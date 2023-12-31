I Still Don’t Understand Why Genevieve Nnaji Distances Herself From Me And Others – Kate Henshaw

Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw has shared candidly about her recent reunion with old colleague Genevieve Nnaji, detailing how their relationship was mended following a protracted breakup.

Media Maestro Chude Jideonwo, questioned Kate about if her bond with Genevieve Nnaji from their earlier days is still strong.

Kate said in her well-spoken response that there have been little disagreements between her and Genevieve Nnaji lately.

The actress skillfully brought attention to her primary worry, which is Genevieve’s tendency to distance herself from her and their colleagues.

The actress went on to say that she reconnected with Genevieve Nnaji on a Netflix production. She described Genevieve as friendly and accommodating after years of no touch.

Regardless, she showed Genevieve some love, comparing her to the Nollywood version of Angelina Jolie, who prefers to ride solo and avoid the movie industry’s mix and mingle.

”Genevieve, I don’t want to go personal, we’ve had our issues but not big issues, you know I’ve loved her, I’ve always but you know sometimes she pulls away, she pull away from everybody and you’re like am I smelling,” she said in part.

Watch Her Speak Below;