Civil Servants Not Owed December Salary, Wage Award’ll Come Soon — FG

The Office of the Accountant General on Saturday, debunked claims that the salaries of Federal Civil Servants have not been paid.

According to the Office, the civil servants would receive their N35,000 wage awards as soon as possible.

Information Nigeria reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for failing to pay civil servants.

Spokesperson for the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the development was “insensitive and unacceptable.”

According to him, Tinubu’s administration had turned the country into a “huge internally displaced persons camp with millions of Nigerians becoming beggars and observing the period in hunger, anguish and misery.”

“It is obvious that the non-payment of the December salary critically needed by the workers, including our gallant security operatives at this period, is consistent with the atrocious character of the APC administration to weaponise poverty and further suppress Nigerians to surrender to totalitarianism,” he said.

The statement further described the situation as a “heartless act by the anti-people APC administration”, saying it “never happened in the 16 years of the PDP in government.”

Reacting, spokesperson for the Office of the Accountant General, Bawa Mokwa, said the salaries of civil servants had been paid.

“The salaries have been paid. People have started getting their salaries from last week Friday. Most people got it day before yesterday. Check with the Ministries, Departments and Agencies. Confirm with them; salaries have been paid,” Bawa said.

On the issue of the wage award, he said, “The wage award will come after the salaries.”

The Tinubu administration had come under fire over recent delays in the payments of salaries of civil servants.

Some civil servants for instance did not receive their November 2023 salaries until the first week of December 2023, a development which civil servants noted was new to the civil service.

Moreso, the All Progressives Congress on Saturday dismissed the allegation of insensitivity made by the PDP against the Federal Government, saying the reported delay in payment of December salary for civil servants might be attributed to a glitch in the system.

The ruling party also warned the PDP to desist from making unfounded claims and destructive criticism that would lead the country anywhere.

The Deputy National Organising Secretary of the APC, Nze Chidi Duru, chided the PDP, stressing that it was not everything any serious opposition party should play politics with.