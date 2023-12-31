“Same Year You Lost Your First Son?” – Backlash After Yul Edochie Said 2023 Is His Best Year

Controversial Actor, Yul Edochie has drawn criticism for outlining why 2023 is his best year so far.

The actor took to Instagram to express gratitude to God for an amazing year, as he draws the curtain on 2023.

He said that 2023 was his best year to date and that God had greatly blessed him throughout this year.

Yul Edochie expressed hope for an even greater 2024 and noted that the blessings he hopes to get in the coming year would make that of 2023 seem like child’s play.

In his words:

“2023 has been my best year so

far. Thank You Lord for your blessings & all. I can’t even thank God enough.

2024 will be outstanding. 2023 will be child’s play compared to the blessings that will follow me in 2024.

And for that, I say THANK YOU

LORD.

May your Name be praised forever, Amen.

2024 we go harder.”

Many have wondered why he chose to describe the year as his best year even though he had lost his son within the year.

Read some reactions below:

godlians_ibile wrote: “I didn’t know that losing someone to the cold hands of death is a great achievement for Nigerians.”

yonancy asked: “Same year you lost your 16yrs old son it is well”

kateitec said: “I don’t usually comment on posts, but I was moved to do this. What kind of a father are u, The year u lost ur son, u called it the best year. Are u sure u are ok at all. Even me dat lost my father I the year 2005, I still see it as the worst year. How much u dat lost ur blood. U are not well at all. Now I believe u are sick.😳😳 cause wtf….”

ebysweden wrote: “The best post you ever made! The year you lost your first son is your best year? Even your kwashiorkor poverty stricken, Herod and Nebuchadnezzar like self know that you need help. It’s your best post because you are a baby crying for help and the people closest to you don’t know this! Your kinsmen are supposed to bind you with ropes by now but even them are laughing behind closed doors. What a sad story😢”

See his post below: