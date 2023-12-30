Canadian Heavyweight Boxer, Niki Tall Challenges VeryDarkMan To Boxing Match

Self-acclaimed Canadian heavyweight fighter, Niki Tall, said in a statement that he is prepared to square off against online celebrity, VeryDarkMan, in a boxing bout.

This coming after the just concludedh celebrity boxing bout between Nigerian actor Charles Okocha and musician Portable.

In a recent video, Niki Tall talked about the fight between Portable and Charles Okocha, urging both parties to agree on a rematch.

Setting their matters aside, he announced his intentions to fight Verydarkman or any other Nigerian celebrity willing to step into the ring with him.

His statement, however, attracted attention on social media, prompting many people to flood the comment section with warnings.

“How far my people, Charles Okocha, you should get a rematch with Portable middleweight title fight, but let’s put that one on the big stage, I want to go for the heavyweight title fight since Flavour ran away with my song already, I don’t know if he’s ready, VeryDarkMan I don’t know if you’re ready but anybody who’s ready whenever you’re ready I’m ready” he said in part.

See some reactions below:

Bendra edemz: “‎small fight wey them portable use catch cruise collect small money na it una wan go professional una de look for person to disable.”

Freshpapi: “‎I want to watch Blessing CEO vs Nkechi Blessing. Make dem end the beef for ring.”

Austine Abah: “‎Did you just mentioned very dark man ?? RIP bro.”

ENYI_DEDE: “‎A match has already been fixed, you vs speed Darlington (AKPI).”

Anthony Nnadi: “‎Portable and Charles Okocha have created a big challenge among celebrities….I love that!.”

charleydon123: “‎Ghana people will think say na prank.”

WOLRD FUN MASTER: “‎Don’t let them nack you Spiritual ring OOOooo…Dey your abroad dey enjoy your life.”

loneranger: “‎do yall know how this can become a mainstream big entertainment thingy in nigeria after Big brother?”

SEE VIDEO: