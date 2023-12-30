Anambra Businessman Requests 16 Soldiers, 20 Policemen, 12 DSS For Security Purpose

Nicholas Ukachukwu, a well-known businessman, has stirred controversy by asking for tight military and police protection throughout the festive period.

This is coming in response to a shooting incident that happened at Uga Junction, the hometown of Anambra politician, Chief Chris Uba. Two police officers died in the attack.

In separate letters to the state’s security agency chiefs, Ukachukwu—who just wed Miss Universe Nigeria, Mitchel Ihezue—stated that he would require the security personnel due to the insecurity in the area.

Ukachukwu wrote to the Commander of the 302 Artillery Regiment in Onitsha in one of the letters, saying:

“I humbly write to request for 16 Army security personnel to provide security for me during my program/activities in Anambra State and beyond, scheduled to commence on January 6th to 10th of January 2024, respectively, taken cognizance of security challenges in my home town of Osumenyi in Nnewi South LGA of Anambra State.

“The activities are as follows: On the 6th is my arrival and inspection of my personal road project at Osumenyi; on the 7th, the dedication of our village Church which my family rehabilitated and funded; on the 8th of January I will be performing the traditional mandatory rites for my marriage with my wife in her home town at Akaokwa.

“9th will be the dedication of another Church we built. On the 10th, other activities I have in the East.

“I graciously hope my request will be given a favourable consideration and approval.”