Netizens React As BamBam Undergoes Body Enhancement Surgery

BamBam, reality TV star, has taken many Nigerians by surprise as she disclosed her path through body enhancement surgery.

In a recent interview, the former BBN housemate talked about how much her pregnancy altered her figure.

She decided to do something about that and opted for Liposuction, a body surgery where fat is moved from the stomach to other parts like the hips and ass.

In the video on her YouTube, BamBam documented the process, alongside the pain and discomfort most people do not talk about.

See some reactions to the video

zainab.ayoo said: “Na una body, if una like make your body Dey invisible.”

omah.oflagos reacted: “Ahhh BamBam 😂😂😂 na wa So nobody is natural again”

myzz_franz expressed: “Bam bam shock me sha..She is one person I admire and thought this society pressure won’t get to her but hmm”

swtylily opined: “Money good ooo I need this mommy make over, ever since I gave birth 2 years ago my stomach is too much. 😢”

_layemi_ said: “Ehen i talk am say dis body no be only gym result….love it tho 😍😍😍”

chimamakacynthia appreciated: “Thank you for being honest 🙌, Atleast you no sell waist trainers or slim tea use deceive us”

SEE VIDEO: