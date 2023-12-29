Police Explain Reason For Delayed Report On Mohbad’s Death Probe

The Lagos State Police Command, has responded to grievances on the delayed release of the deceased Mohbad’s inquiry findings.

The pro-democracy Take-It-Back Movement (TIB) objected to the Lagos State Police Command’s protracted silence, calling it unjust to the public, and demanded the publication of the late singer’s autopsy report at a news conference on Thursday.

The organization encouraged police to investigate cyberbullying directed at Wunmi, Mohbad’s wife, and Liam, the singer’s child. They stressed that anyone caught in the act would face serious ramifications.

Police spokesman Hundeyin said that the command had not yet received the pathologists’ report on Mohbad’s autopsy when he was contacted by the PUNCH correspondent on Thursday.

Hundeyin stated that the police will not rely on speculation during the investigation of the death.

His own words:

“We’re not the pathologists who carried out the autopsy. “When they (the pathologists) give us their report, we’ll conclude our investigation. For now, that’s what we’re waiting for. Except they want us to do guesswork, we can’t guess; we need to get the report and see the content of the result and we don’t have it yet.”