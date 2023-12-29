Woman Dies, Two Injured As Bus Somersaults In Anambra Road Crash

A yet-to-be-identified woman has been killed, while two others were injured in a road accident that occurred along the Okija-Owerri Expressway in Anambra State on Thursday.

It was gathered that the accident involved a Nissan commercial bus with registration number: NEM608XA and a Pathfinder Jeep.

Confirming the horrible report, the acting Sector, Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State, Margaret Onabe, attributed the cause of the crash to route violation and excessive speed.

She said: “10 people comprising four male adults, five female adults and one male child were involved in the crash.

“One female adult was killed, one male adult and one female adult were injured and seven were rescued unhurt.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team from RS5.34 Ihialla Unit Command to the crash scene, the victims were rushed to F.S Kings Hospital, Umuohi Ihembosi by the community youths, while the dead victim was deposited at the same hospital mortuary.

“FRSC Rescue team on the ground managed the traffic and ensured obstruction caused by the crash was removed.

“The Sector Commander Anambra State, Adeoye Irelewuyi, sympathised with the family of the dead victim and wished the injured victim a quick recovery.

“He urged Anambra State motorists to desist from one-way driving as it amounts to dangerous driving and drive within safe speed limit.”