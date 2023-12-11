Anambra: Gunmen Behead Night Club Security Guard, Kill Seven

Some gunmen, on Sunday, allegedly beheaded a guard at the Porsche night club in Oba, Anambra State.

The guard was said to have been killed while the gunmen were attempting to abduct the owner of the night club.

The attack on the nightclub at Idemili South Local Government Area of the State also reportedly left at least seven people dead and several others injured.

The gunmen, according to Cable invaded the club around 8 pm.

Having failed to abduct the owner, they engaged the security personnel in a gun duel.

While the security staff was brutally macheted and beheaded, a few others including clubbers, were shot dead by the gunmen.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident saying: “Yes, the incident happened. Our men were alerted and they quickly moved to the scene of the incident, but the gunmen had already fled.

“Our men have recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba, and the operation is ongoing. So far, no arrest has been made.”

Information Nigeria understands that recently, a spiritualist known as “Akwa-Okuko tiwara aki” and owner of a night club, was also whisked away by hoodlums in Oba.

Akwa-Okuko was reported to have paid N400 million as ransom.