16 Killed, 27 Injured In Kaduna-Abuja Expressway Auto Crash

No less than 16 persons have died in an accident that occurred along the Kaduna-Abuja expressway which left 27 others with injuries.

Sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kabir Nadabo, noted that the accident occured at Audu Jhangon village along the expressway around 5:20 am on Sunday.

He said the accident happened after a trailer with registration number KUJ 430XC, carrying overloaded goods, lost control and fell into a ditch.

“Initial reports indicate that the driver was at high speed, probably due to fatigue. The combined rescue teams of RS1.114 Zhipe Unit Command and RS1.16B Dutse Outpost conducted the rescue operations.

“The crash involved 65 people, where 27 were injured and 16 people were deceased. The injured have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment,” News Agency of Nigeria quoted Nadabo as saying.

Nadabo said after receiving news of the crash, he visited the scene to have first-hand information on the incident.

“I also directed the tow truck to remove part of the accidented trailer blocking part of the road. The operation is ongoing, and the road is free for movement,” he added.