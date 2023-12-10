Kaduna Bombing: Senators Donate N109m December Salaries To Victims

Barely few days after the alleged mistake committed by operatives of Nigerian Army, all the 109 Nigerian senators have donated their December salaries, in total of N109 million to the victims of the accidental bombing in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of the Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, announced this at the Kaduna Government House on Saturday, when he led a high-power delegation of the Senate members to the state.

Senator Barau, in a statement by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the money would be sent to the state governor for onward delivery to the victims.

According to him, the upper chamber of the National Assembly will not leave any stone unturned in unravelling the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

Barau said: “We are here to represent the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and indeed, other senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in order to sympathize with you and condole you for the lost lives and those who sustained injuries in respect of the unfortunate incident that happened at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna some few days ago.

“We are all worried. We are all disturbed but the only thing we can say now is for the Almighty Allah Grant those who lost their lives rest and those who sustained different degrees of injuries for Allah allow them have quick recovery..

“We are here to show our solidarity and to show the fact that we stand by the Government of Kaduna State and indeed the entire people of this state, particularly, the people of Tudun Biri in this trying period that the state is experiencing.”