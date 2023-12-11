Police Arrest Anambra Man Who Allegedly Killed, Burried Mother, Sister In Enugu

The operatives of Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man identified as Somadina Orji, who allegedly killed his mother, sister and buried them in their backyard.

It was gathered that Somadina, hailed from Igboariam in Anambra State, reportedly committed the crime on December 4, 2023, in Umuagu Inyi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the victims, Charity Orji and her daughter Ukamaka had been living in their family house for years. Charity, originally from Inyi but married in Igboariam, had ongoing issues with her son.

A community leader in Inyi, Mr Ben Obi, who spoke to some journalists, over the weekend, stated that the problems started weeks ago when the suspect had an issue with the younger brother.

He said: “When the villagers gathered at the compound upon interrogation, Somadina confessed that he had killed the mother. He also confessed that he killed the younger sister some weeks ago.

Confirming the horrible incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Daniel Ndukwe told Vanguard, on Sunday, that: “Yes, the young man has been arrested and is investigation ongoing after which we will arraign him in court.”