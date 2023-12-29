Dangote Truck Crushes Woman To Death On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps, Ogun state Command, said that a truck has crushed one woman to death in the Dalemo area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway on Thursday night.

In a statement made available on Friday, by the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun, Florence Okpe, stated that the woman was standing by the roadside when she was crushed by the truck.

Florence said: “The crash occurred at about 2300hrs late hours of Thursday night, involving a Dangote Truck.” The truck is marked XA354WDP.”

“The suspected cause of the fatal crash was excessive speed and mechanical fault (break failure) of the Dangote truck, which later hit a female adult standing by the roadside and she died on the spot.”

”The corpse of the victim had been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital, Ogun.”